apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Reaches $3.82 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $5.12 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

