Apollon Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Apollon has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $36,469.79 and $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

