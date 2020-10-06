Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading Up 2.7%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.56 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). Approximately 67,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 221,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.30 ($0.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appreciate Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00.

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

