Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $107.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aptiv traded as high as $99.57 and last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 2811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

