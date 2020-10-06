Aragon Price Down 4% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00032512 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $115.60 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.34 or 0.04915560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

