ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.93. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

