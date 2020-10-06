Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.58

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 61116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.