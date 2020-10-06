Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.55

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $25,492.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,015,141 shares of company stock worth $40,816,082. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 264,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,834,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

