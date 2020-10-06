ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. ARHT Media shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 2,314 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

In related news, Director David Wetherald sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,652,159.60.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

