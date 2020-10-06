Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and a PE ratio of -11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

