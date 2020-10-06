Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Hits $35.88 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $35.88 million and approximately $935,762.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023403 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,516,960 coins and its circulating supply is 133,045,963 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Upbit, COSS, OKEx, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Binance, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

