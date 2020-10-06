ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARKEMA/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. ARKEMA/S has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $117.96.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

