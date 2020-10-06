Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.90% of Arrow Financial worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

AROW opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $409.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

