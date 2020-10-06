Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.10

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 5100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.