Asian Fintech (AFIN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00264010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.01500228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00157874 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

