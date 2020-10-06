ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASRRF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of ASRRF stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

ASR Nederland Company Profile

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

