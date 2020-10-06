ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was downgraded by research analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASR Nederland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

ASRRF stock remained flat at $$31.87 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

