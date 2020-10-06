Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches Market Cap of $7.12 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00006272 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $7.12 million and $211,730.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.01534182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00160467 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

