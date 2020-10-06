Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Gap Down to $180.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.00, but opened at $175.00. Augean shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 6,399 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.16. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

