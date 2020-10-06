Augur (REP) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Augur token can now be purchased for $13.78 or 0.00128561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, BX Thailand, BitBay and Livecoin. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $151.59 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00264010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.01500228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00157874 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Cobinhood, Bitsane, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, AirSwap, Bitbns, Zebpay, ABCC, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Kraken, Mercatox, Koinex, IDEX, Gatecoin, Bittrex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Livecoin, GOPAX, Liqui, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Poloniex, Crex24, Upbit, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

