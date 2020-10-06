Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Aurizon Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

