Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Aurora Cannabis worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $533.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

