Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 365,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 399,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Auryn Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

