Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avient stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Avient stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

