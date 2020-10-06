Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Down 12.5%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd (CVE:AVU) dropped 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 91,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 114,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has eight exploration licenses in three countries, including five in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

