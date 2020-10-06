Axe Price Hits $0.0809 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $425,727.27 and approximately $783,814.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.