Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.40

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 10476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,678,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

