B. Riley Securities Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Neutral

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.60 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

AXT stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 1.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $128,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,970 shares of company stock valued at $440,657 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AXT by 34.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $77,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

