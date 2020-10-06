Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.50

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 269044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.06. The company has a market cap of $670.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

