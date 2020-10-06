Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $1.11 million and $79,814.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00263542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01500599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,624,303 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.