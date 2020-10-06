Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Shares Down 40.5%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)’s stock price dropped 40.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 25,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25,022% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, and financial products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. It operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Centre, and Other Activities segments.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.