Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.23. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 13,853 shares changing hands.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period.

About Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

