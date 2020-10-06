Band Protocol Market Cap Reaches $121.80 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.94 or 0.00055495 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $121.80 million and $57.18 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.01534182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00160467 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

