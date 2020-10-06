Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 31,798 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $73.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 51,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $3,213,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,313.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,528,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,466 shares of company stock worth $12,774,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

