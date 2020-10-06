Bank of America Corp DE Buys 13,823 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.80% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $52.86.

