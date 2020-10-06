Bank of America Corp DE Buys 24,670 Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

NYSE:MGU opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

