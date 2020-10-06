Bank of America Corp DE Buys 31,798 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 182.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $73.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 51,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $3,213,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,313.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $719,620.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,528,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,466 shares of company stock worth $12,774,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

