Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,432,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Arconic worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Arconic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 99.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 172,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Arconic by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

