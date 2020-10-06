Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of PriceSmart worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $115,488.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

