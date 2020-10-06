Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

