Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.