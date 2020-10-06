Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $89.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18.

