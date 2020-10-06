Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 518.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Stantec worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $4,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $5,219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stantec by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of STN opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.