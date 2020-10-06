Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $12.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

