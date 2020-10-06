Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 80,118 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 518.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Stantec worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,941,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stantec by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 892,447 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 152,675 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stantec by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 751,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 536,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.