Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $835.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

