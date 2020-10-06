Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Knoll worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 22,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $647.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

