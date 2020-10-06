Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.24% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $415.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

