Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.24% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $23,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $415.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

