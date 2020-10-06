Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

